What Akufo-Addo said after Forbes award presentation at Jubilee House

General News of Friday, 10 December 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo exuded a lot of emotions when he received the plaque and a framed photo of the latest cover of Forbes Africa magazine.



On December 3, 2021, the magazine and CNBC Africa awarded its annual award to the President – the fourth recipient.



The formal presentation of the award was by top executives of the magazine who met with Akufo-Addo at the presidency on December 9 for a formal presentation.



After the presentation, Akufo Addo delivered a thank you message that spanned his motivation to serve, excitement about the impact and drive to do more. He dedicated the award to Ghanaians in general, his appointees in particular and to himself.



Read the transcript below and watch the video below



What can Isay, I am extremely honoured, very flattered by the award and the way you presented it shows that you’ve been looking at what we have been doing here in Ghana and for me that is the most comforting aspect.



Because a lot of time when you are in the midst of doing things you don’t know to what extent other people are taking note of what you are doing.



But it appears if you have a very good grasp of measures we are using to try to develop our country and moving forward, I have a maximum of eight years to try and make an impact on this country so it’s been something that has been a very big inspiration to me.



To get as many things on the ground as possible but I am happy that it produces results. Basically it is the result of my government not just myself but all the various people who have been assisting me and also about the population.



The Ghanaian people who have made these choices and have been very supportive of the work that I do, so I am looking more or less as this prize or commendation is an award for Ghana, for my government and lastly for myself but I have to confess that it is something that is overwhelming and I appreciate it.



On behalf of all these people… I want to say a very big thank you to you and to the members of your board for making this selection and hopefully the rest of your work we have to do before my time is up will not disappoint you.



