What Akufo-Addo said about the Ghana-Nigeria match

General News of Friday, 25 March 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghana meets its brother Nigeria in a match where the two nations will be playing for one of Africa’s five slots at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.



Ahead of the match, Ghanaians are exceptionally fired up, expecting the best from the team, following changes that have been made to both the technical and playing bodies.



Aside from a new coach, Otoo Addo, and the predicted line up which should help with the game, Ghanaians believe the Black Stars will put in extra to impress Ghanaians and redeem their reputation after a poor performance at the AFCON games last month.



As expectations take over various media and social media platforms, President Nana Addo Dankwa has emerged to make some comments ahead of the match.



Speaking at the 20th-anniversary celebration of the passing of Shehu musa Yar’Adua in Abuja, Nigeria, President Akufo-Addo said.



“Apart from musicians Shatta Wale of Ghana and Burna Boy of Nigeria, threatening to spark a diplomatic incident recently, Nigeria and Ghana have always been siblings. Even though we quarrel and disagree occasionally, we love each other.



“There’ve also been ugly episodes like when we expel citizens of each other from our countries and there are healthier and happier events when we clash in sports.







“An encounter on the football field between the two countries remains the best in the world. I have no doubts that the 2022 World Cup Qualifying matches between our two countries which begins with a tie in Kumasi tomorrow will provide us another colorful chapter in the annals of the rivalry”.



The Ghana vs Nigeria match will kick off at 19.30GMT at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium. It will be live on GhanaWeb and GhanaWeb TV.



