What Akufo-Addo’s daughter said about him

General News of Saturday, 17 December 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

One person who has been getting the ‘heat’ from Ghanaians in recent times particularly is President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, whom many have blamed for the country’s current economic unrest.



Ghana has had to deal with inflation, cedi depreciation, price hikes, and debt in recent times, leaving the economic situation in a rather worrisome state.



While Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta has been blamed for mismanagement on his part, the president has been blamed for supervising his performance and refusing to relieve him of his position despite what many have described as the glaring economic difficulties under his administration.



Amidst all this, the daughter of the President, Gyankroma Akufo-Addo had something to say, she disagrees with naysayers who believe her father is underperforming.



When approached by JoyNews in an interview where she was asked her thoughts about her father’s performance so far, the CEO of the Creative Arts Agency had a simple response; ‘Stellar’.



According to her, her father has outperformed in the face of these economic challenges, taking hard decisions to keep the country’s state steady.



“Stellar!” she said, adding, “I think a lot of people do not understand the backroom pressures and responsibilities that are needed and the tolls that it takes but this is a leader who has taken it on effortlessly, and has steered the shift that we all feel safe within these times of economic unrest. So for me, and I’m sure a lot of people will say that I am biased but a lot of people who know me understand my objectivity, and I feel that he is leading us on a safe and steady course,” she added.