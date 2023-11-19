What Adwoa Safo about late First Lady, Theresa Kufuor

General News of Sunday, 19 November 2023

Former First Lady Theresa Kufuor's final funeral rites happened at Heroes Park in Kumasi on November 18, 2023.



Thousands of Ghanaians from all walks of life attended the funeral. Among those was the MP for Dome Kwabenya, Sarah Adwoa Safo, who spoke highly of the lady.



Adwoa Safo praised Theresa Kufuor’s contributions to improving the lives of women and children in the country. She also cited the former first lady’s humility and dedication to her family and country.



She also described the former First Lady as a kind, warm-hearted, humble, and loving person.



“Oh, she was a very kind woman, very warm-hearted, and she did a lot for women and children in this country. That's what I remember her for, I think a sense of humility. She was a very humble person, a very loving person, and a very dedicated woman, dedicated to her marriage, dedicated to the service of this country,” she said.



Earlier, a state funeral at the State House and a private burial were held after her passing on October 1, 2023, at 87.



Dignitaries including President Akufo-Addo, Vice President Bawumia, industry leaders, ministers, traditional leaders, and political figures from different parties were present.



A thanksgiving service is planned at St. Peter’s Cathedral in Kumasi on November 19, 2023.



