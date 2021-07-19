Western Togoland case: 38 suspects to face treason trial at High Court today

Crime & Punishment of Monday, 19 July 2021

Source: kasapafmonline.com

At least 38 suspects in the Western Togoland case are expected to be arraigned before an Accra High court today, July 19, 2021, to face a treason trial.



This is after they are discharged by the district court today.



The Bill of indictment is expected to be submitted at the High court for the treason trial to begin.



EIB Network Court correspondent, Murtala Inusah reports there will be no committal at the district court owing to the charges preferred against them.



Meanwhile, the Kaneshie District Court presided over by Rosemond Agyiri Doudua weeks ago discharged eleven accused persons involved in the Western Togoland case.



Detective Inspector Richard Amoah told the court that the prosecution had received advice from the Attorney General’s office on the docket, indicating that there was not sufficient evidence against them.



The magistrate, therefore, discharged the accused persons.



Meanwhile, two others who were arrested later, Cosmos Havor and Vincent Ramsayer, were remanded into police custody to reappear on July 15, 2021, awaiting advice from the Attorney General.



They were charged for Treason Felony and Conspiracy to commit a crime.