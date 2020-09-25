Regional News of Friday, 25 September 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Western Togoland Secessionist Group seize two police cars in North Tongu

Western Togoland Secessionist Group

Correspondence from the Volta Region



Some members of the Western Togoland Secessionist Group who are on rampage in North Tongu have seized two police vehicles.



The incident happened on the dawn of Friday, September 25, 2020, and has been confirmed to GhanaWeb by the Assemblyman for Torgodo Electoral Area, Senyo Hayesu.



The cars have been seized from two police stations in Aveyime and Mefe after the rampaging secessionists attacked the stations and overpowered the officers.



According to the Assemblyman, some of the secessionists were seen patrolling the Sogakope Township in one of the seized polices vehicle. He also added that the boys went to the North Tongu District Assembly and destroyed properties and office equipment.



“They were very serious and everyone was afraid to get close to them. One of the police cars they seized was what they were using to patrol the town”



“They even came here, the District Assembly and caused lot of destructions,” he stated in a phone conversation with GhanaWeb Volta Regional Correspondent.







An eyewitness, who was at the scene but had to run home due to the scary and intense atmosphere revealed to GhanaWeb in a phone call that when the group went to the police station at Mefe, they broke the doors, assaulted the officers and locked them inside the station.



The eyewitness, who gave his name as Seidu continued that the secessionists then broke into the armoury of the Mefe police station and made away with some weapons and a police car, which is a white Nissan pickup vehicle.



The same incident was replicated at the Aveyime police station. At the Aveyime police station. An eyewitness indicated to GhanaWeb that one of the male officers’ cloth was ripped off; leaving him naked and visibly overwhelmed.





Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.