Western Togoland: Eight accused persons’ case adjourned to August 27

The Criminal Division of the Accra High Court presided over by Justice Comfort Kwasiwor Tasiame has adjourned the case in which a set of eight persons are standing trial over the Western Togoland Restoration Front case to August 27.



The accused persons, John Gbedemah, Godwin Awudza, Gabriel Godfred Govinda, Benjamin Gbadago, Excel Liberty Aheto Kuegbesika, Divine Nyadzinyor, and Richard Doglo Ametepe are part of some 26 persons arraigned.



They had on July 23 pleaded not guilty to charges including being members of a prohibited organization, attending meetings of the prohibited organization, and accepting a contribution of a prohibited organization.



Before a vacation court on Tuesday, August 10, 2021, their lawyers did not show up.



The prosecution led by Frederick Adu Gyamfi said per the rules, the accused persons ought to be brought to court after 14 days after their plea had been taken.



He prayed to the court for their remand warrant to be renewed.



The case has adjourned to August 27



Background



On July 23, eight of the remaining 26 persons who had been charged in the Western Togoland Restoration Front case pleaded not guilty to 12 charges.



Before Justice Mary Maame Ekue Nsenkyire, the accused persons were charged with an offense to wit; being members of a prohibited organization, attending meetings of the prohibited organization, and accepting a contribution of a prohibited organization.



Lawyers of the accused persons were asked by the court to make a formal application for bail after the prosecution prayed that, the accused persons be remanded into lawful custody.



However, Godwin Awudza, the second accused person was admitted to bail in the sum of GH¢200,000 with two sureties to be justified on health grounds.



The sureties the court said must deposit their valid national Identification Card to the registrar of the court.



The prosecution was ordered to file disclosures and witness statements within two weeks.



The rest of the 17 accused persons will appear in court on Thursday to move bail applications.