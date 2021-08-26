Western Togoland: Court adjourns bail applications of 14 persons to Sept. 2

Crime & Punishment of Thursday, 26 August 2021

Source: kasapafmonline.com

The High Court in Accra presided over by Justice Comfort K Tasiame has adjourned a hearing of bail applications for two sets of 14 persons standing trial being members of a prohibited organization dubbed Western Togoland Restoration Front.



Lawyers of the accused persons were hoping to have their bail applications for their clients moved, but the court said, there was no proof of service on the case dockets.



This was after the Prosecution notified the court that, they have not been served with the documents.



The first set of the seven are Ebenezer Gblorkor, Apetorbor Kpogo alias Godwin Amewu, Joseph Nyamewu, Wisdom Kuvor, Israel Bessah Kpexor, Mohammed Sekey alias Liberia, Kwabena Azumah alias Thunder and Francis Koku Dogbetor have been asked to come back on September 2.



The second set of the accused persons titled The Republic vs John Gbedemah and six others also had their bail applications fixed for September 2.



The accused persons are part of some 38 persons who have been arraigned for participating and receiving contributions of a prohibited organization.



They have all pleaded not guilty to 12 counts of charges.



So far, only five of the 38 have been admitted on bail some of them due to ill-health.