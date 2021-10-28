Western Regional health service workers joins nationwide strike

Health News of Thursday, 28 October 2021

Source: GNA

Members of the Health Services Workers Union (HSWU) of the Trade Union Congress in the Western Region have joined the nationwide strike to demand for better living conditions.



The members claimed the government had failed to heed to the portions of the agreement in the 2016 Collective Bargaining Agreement(CBA).



Mr. Jerry Mensah Pahar, the Chairman of the Union told the Ghana News Agency that the HSWU with over 60 sectors had not seen any improvement in their working conditions for the past five years, unlike doctors and nurses who continued to receive attention from the government.



He described the government's position on their plight as discriminatory to the members of the Union who constituted the majority in the health care system.



A visit to some governmemt health care facilities, saw some pregnant women and the sick wandering in the facilities without any hope of receiving medical care.



At the Records Department, there was no staff to issue cards to patients.