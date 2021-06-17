Western Regional executives of GNCCI call on MCE and Police Commander

Regional News of Thursday, 17 June 2021

Source: GNA

The National and Western Regional Executives of the Ghana National Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GNCCI) have called on Mr Benjamin Kessie, Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) of Tarkwa-Nsuaem and Chief Superintendent of Police George Kwabena Kumah, the Tarkwa Divisional Police Commander.



The visit was to officially introduce the group to the MCE and the Divisional Police Commander and also inform them about their core mandate.



Mr Clement Osei Amoako, President of GNCCI, who led the delegation said GNCCI is a business organization established by Legislative Instrument (L.I 611 of 1968) with the objective of promoting and protecting commercial and industrial interests in the country.



In a discussion with the MCE, the President said they hope to sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Assembly so they could create more jobs through the private sector to reduce unemployment in Tarkwa-Nsuaem Municipality. The President beseeched the Assembly to help improve on the Tarkwa town roads to enable them go about their business smoothly.



The MCE on his part, pledged to do his best to improve on the town roads as it affected the output of businesses in the Municipality.



"On the Assembly’s rates and levies, we will expand the tax net instead of burdening the few once in the system this is a laudable idea" Mr Kessie said.



He commended the group for taking time of their busy schedules to ensure businesses of their members improve and assured them of the Assembly’s readiness to work with them.



At the Tarkwa Divisional Police Commander's office, the GNCCI President expressed gratitude to Chief Superintendent George Kwabena Kumah for the support the Ghana Police Service had given their members in Tarkwa and beyond.

He pleaded with the security experts to continue to assist their members when the need arise to protect life and the property they have spent decades to achieve.



Chief Superintendent Kumah also indicated that security was paramount in any business that one establishes, adding that, "we are happy the local association is always in touch with the Ghana Police Service"



He said although armed robbery had reduced in Tarkwa, the police would continue to work hard with the limited resources to ensure every business owner within Tarkwa and its enclave were protected.



The team after the visit gave plaque and decorated the MCE and the Tarkwa Divisional Police Commander to strengthen the relationship between them.



