Western Regional Police Command ready to combat crime this Yuletide

General News of Tuesday, 21 December 2021

Source: GNA

The Western Regional Commander of the Motor Traffic and Transport Division (MTTD) of the Ghana Police Service, Chief Superintendent Isaac K. Sorkpa has reiterated the commitment of the Command in keeping the Region safe before, during, and after the Christmas festivities.



He announced that the Command had launched an operation to provide optimum security for all residents in the Region, as personnel, who are resolute in clamping down the activities of miscreants, have been dispatched to all the"'nooks and crannies" of the Region.



Chief Supt Sorkpa, who was speaking on Security and Personal Safety at the Pentecost International Worship Centre (PIWC) at Effia in the Effia-Kwesimintsim Municipality (EKMA) said God has made available everything needed for security, and that the security personnel only followed the foundation laid by God.



He defined security as a state of being free from danger or something and said security was a shared responsibility, which must be followed through by all for results.



He, therefore, underscored the need to develop a new orientation towards security and safety with all consciousness, saying that, “being hospitable should not prevent us from giving recourse to security.”



Touching on ways to prevent kidnapping, he urged the public to pick the registration number and any necessary identification of the vehicle they board as well as the place and time they joined the vehicle.

"You should send information to relatives to be aware of your whereabouts".



He cautioned against asking for free rides (locally known as lifts) from strangers during this Christmas season.

He read from Jeremiah 17:5 which reads, “cursed is the one who trusts in man, who draws strength from mere flesh and whose heart turns away from the Lord.”



Chief Supt Sorkpa further cautioned the public not to send vulnerable people like children to secluded places and at late hours and should replace all faulty locks or broken doors in order not to compromise on their security to prevent criminals from having access.



He said the Police Administration was charting a new path to make the Service and its personnel approachable and called on the public to develop good relationships with the Service and volunteer information that could lead to the arrest of miscreants.

GNA