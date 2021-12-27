Western Regional Minister spotted dancing at masquerade festival

General News of Monday, 27 December 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Western regional minister participates in Ankos festival



Western regional minister displays dance moves



Sekondi-Takoradi hold annual masquerade festival



The Western regional minister, Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah, was spotted at this year's masquerade festival chilling with the big boys and residents on the streets.



Takoradi's popular masquerade festival locally known as Ankos went down in style this year and as expected, townfolks from the Twin Cities came out in their numbers to dance and make merry.



According to award-winning Fante rapper, Kofi Kinaata, the best place to celebrate Christmas is in the Western region.



On December 24, Mr Darko-Mensah, the Western Regional Minister was captured in his colourful masquerade outfit where he demonstrated his legwork through his energetic dance moves.



Whiles the history around the genesis of the Ankos Festival remains sketchy, oral tradition indicates that it has existed for decades and was birthed to celebrate the unity, diversity and camaraderie in the Sekondi-Takoradi township.



Watch the scenes from this year's Ankos Festival:



