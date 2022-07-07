Western Regional Minister lauds Nzema Akropong for preventive action against flooding

Regional News of Thursday, 7 July 2022

The Western Regional Minister, Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah, has commended the Nzema Akropong residents for implementing a back up plan to address the flooding problems in their community.



Speaking at a gathering in Nzema Akropong in the Ellembelle District of the Western Region on last week’s floods, the minister expressed his satisfaction with the community’s willingness to relocate to higher land as insurance against the menace.



Mr Okyere Darko-Mensah spoke after a local company, Memphis Metropolitan Limited, gave flood victims in Nzema Akropong relief supplies and building supplies worth GH₵250,000.



Approximately 300 people from Nzema Akropong lost their homes and other possessions in last week’s floods, as would be recalled.



Speaking on behalf of the community, Nana Kwasi Kpanyili noted that although the community is prepared to vacate the flood-prone area, compensating those who own properties on their land presents a challenge. As such, the government should intervene.



“We want to beg the minister for help for the folks leaving so they can replace what they’ve lost’’ he earnestly asked.



The Western Regional Minister who accepted the items on Nzema Akropong’s behalf, reaffirmed the government’s commitment to paying compensation to the victims.



He also reassured them of the government’s commitment to assisting with their relocation to a more friendly environment, saying “anyone who needs to construct a home in the new cite would receive cement and roofing materials from the government”.



On his part, Cephas Kafui Apenuvor, the project manager for Memphis said that Memphis Metropolitan’s assistance which came in response to a request from the District Assembly, is a part of their corporate social responsibility to the people of Nzema.



‘’The Honorable [Kobina Okyere-Darko Mensah] spoke to us about the natural disaster and as a good citizen we decided to make some donations’’ he said.



The Minister and the people were however grateful to the company for their humanitarian assistance to the community.