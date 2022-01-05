Western Region poised to become a preferred tourism destination in Ghana

Regional News of Wednesday, 5 January 2022

Source: GNA

The Western Region is poised to strategically position itself to leapfrog other regions to become the preferred tourism destination in Ghana.



Subsequently, the Regional Minister, Mr Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah, has assured that the region would continue to pursue deliberate activities to ensure that the vision is achieved.



He believes that activities such as the masquerade festivities could be a tool to leverage to promote tourism and development.



Mr Darko-Mensah was speaking to the media on his assessment of the celebration of Christmas festivities in the Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolis, saying it was very successful.



He said the vision had been to ensure that people visited the region all year round.



“We have proved that Sekondi-Takoradi and, for that matter, the Western Region is the best place to celebrate Christmas,” the Minister said.



He expressed the resolve of the Regional Coordinating Council (RCC) to solicit support from the private sector to develop the tourist sites such as the forts and castles.



Mr Darko-Mensah said efforts were being made to secure funds to construct and rehabilitate roads leading to tourist sites in the region.



The Western Region is home to some of the country’s richest culture, beautiful beaches, and, most importantly, significant history.



It could boast of Fort Metal Cross, Akatekyi Crocodile Pond, Busua Beach, Nzulezu (architecture on water), Bia National Park, and Cape Three Points.