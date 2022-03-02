Western Region makes strides in Mother to Child Transmission of HIV and AIDs control

General News of Wednesday, 2 March 2022

Source: GNA

The Western Region is making significant strides in the control of Mother to Child Transmission of the Acquired Humane Deficiency Virus and Subsequently AIDs.



Though the Region was at a four per cent transmission rate in 2018, it had recorded a zero figure since 2021.



Dr Yaw Ofori Yeboah, the Regional Director of the Ghana Health Service, revealed this at the Annual Performance Review Meeting held in Takoradi in the Western Region.



He, however, noted that non-communicable diseases such as Hypertension and Diabetes were on the increase, particularly in the Out-Patient Department.



The period under review saw hypertension cases rising from 1.88 to 2.4 per cent, while Diabetes rose from 0.58 to 0.9 per cent.



He, therefore, called for increased awareness and education of the various wellness centres as well as lifestyle and food modifications.



The annual event helped to shape the thoughts and actions of health care providers over the period and was used as a platform to share best practices, collective achievements and abridge teeming gaps that may hamper the realisation of the Universal Health Coverage ideals.



The theme: “Motivating Staff for Improved Quality of Care” has been chosen to also drum home for good leadership drive that sustained workers’ interest, selflessness and dedication to duty.



Dr Yeboah indicated that the Service was undergoing rebranding and lauded the Headquarters for staff enhancement across the board.



The Regional Director lauded the commitment of some remote health care professionals, who were contributing to the overall health agenda of the Region and hinted at an award ceremony for them soon.



The Director-General of the Ghana Health Service, Dr Patrick Kuma-Aboagye said the service was adopting modalities to institutionalise the various gains chalked over the years as a standard reference point for more growth poles.



He added that access to care had also improved and advised Ghanaians to also value health care at the lower facilities rather than clamouring at the primary health centres to create congestions.



“Already, the service is enjoying some strides in clinical activities and prayed that the public adheres to all COVID-19 protocols to sustain the various gains.”



“We still record a daily infection rate of 90 to 100, let‘s be on guard and avoid the spread in the Western Region is, however, doing well in new infection.”



The Western Regional Minister, Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah, underscored the need for the right leadership to continue to help in improving quality health care services to the people of the Region.



He said, “The place of the Health Staff with regard to leadership was key to getting the results…the government is also committed to delivering on all promises to better the sector.”



Nana Kobena Nketsia V, Omanhene of the Essikado Traditional Area, who chaired the opening ceremony, said no material wealth was equal to quality health and lauded the professionals for striving hard to save lives.



He said, “I occasionally pass through the Effia-Nkwanta Hospital and how it can be compared to a marketplace ….but you do well to cater and provide needed services to such crowds…leadership is very much appreciated”.



The Review would be used to discuss management of maternal emergencies, implementation of quality of care, family planning, Resilience TB control, Staff Motivation and presentation on Clients Care.