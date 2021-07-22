Western Region: Fisherman seized for fishing during closed season

Regional News of Thursday, 22 July 2021

Source: 3news.com

A fisherman at Atuabo in the Western Region has been arrested by the Fisheries Enforcement Unit of the Western Command for fishing in spite of the closed season directive.



Another fisherman has also been invited for engaging in a similar act.



According to the spokesperson for the Fisheries Enforcement Unit, Corporal Nana Agyeman Opambour, on Friday, July 16 at about 10:30am, personnel of the Unit, made up of the Marine Police, the Ghana Navy and the MCS, went to Nzema East, Ellembelle coastal area and the Jomoro Municipal Landing beaches to monitor and observe the closed fishing season directives.



He says the team on arriving at Atuabo Landing beach found a monofilament dragnet at the seashore, wet with salty water and fresh fish entangled in it but the fishermen absconded.

However, when they started loading the illegal net into their vehicle, a fisherman, Kwaw Tanikyie, came to claim ownership and was subsequently arrested for further investigations and necessary action.



The team also found similar nets at Beyin, where a fisherman, Uncle Benzile, was mentioned as the owner.



A message was sent to him to report to the police.



Corporal Agyeman Opambour says their intelligence indicates that Asanta, Essiama, Effasu, Newtown, Anumatuapim, and Ankobra fishing communities go fishing in the night.



He has, therefore, called for artisanal fishers to be properly monitored and those found culpable dealt with to serve as deterrents to others.



“I highly recommend that the remaining two weeks ahead of us to open the first section of the sea to our local fishers, artisanal fishers must properly be monitored and if necessary anybody found culpable breaching the laws be dealt with according to the law to serve as a deterrent to others who were also preparing their minds to do the same thing,” he stated.



“The above-mentioned communities suspected to have been doing similar illegalities should be checked day and night to minimize their criminal activities,” he added.