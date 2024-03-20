Western Nzema Youth League commends GAF for professional handling of emergency helicopter landing

General News of Wednesday, 20 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Western Nzema Youth League has extended commendations to the Ghana Armed Forces and other security agencies for their professional response to an emergency helicopter landing incident in Bonsukrom.



According to the Ghana Armed Forces, the helicopter, carrying 21 passengers comprising staff of the Ghana National Gas Company and aircrew, was engaged in routine offshore powerline inspection of the Atuabo gas plant when the incident occurred.



In a statement issued by Dr. Patrick Ekye Kwesie, of the Western Nzema Youth League, he stated that “We would like to thank the Ghana Army, the Police Service, the Ghana Ambulance Service, and the Fire Service for their swift intervention to save lives and properties. Inasmuch as we have our differences as an advocacy group fighting for the cause of Nzema, we see it morally right to solidarize with you in the spirit of patriotism and nation-building.”



The youth league conveyed their surprise at the incident, while offering prayers for the security agencies involved.



“We are truly shocked to learn of the utterly tragic helicopter crash in Bonsokrom on Tuesday, 19 March, and wanted you to know that our special thoughts and prayers are with you and the entire air force of Ghana at this time of immeasurable incident,” the statement added.



Additionally, they wished all the injured persons a speedy recovery, expressing deep sadness over the heartbreaking incident.



“We have been deeply saddened by this heart-breaking incident… we particularly wanted to extend our deepest sympathy and speedy recovery to all the affected GHANA NATIONAL GAS workers and to the Airforce Pilot,” the release concluded.



Meanwhile, the Ghana Armed Forces has responded to the helicopter crash involving some military personnel in the Western Region.



According to the armed forces, even though it can confirm the incident, no fatality was recorded.



This comes after the helicopter, in the mid-hours of Tuesday, March 19, 2024, was reported to have crashed in the community in the Western Region.



A statement by the GAF noted that the helicopter was conducting a routine offshore power line inspection of the Atuabo gas plant when the incident occurred.



But no fatality was reported.



It added that all passengers on board, together with the personnel from the Ghana Air Force, are receiving medical treatment.



NAY/AE



Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



You can also watch the latest episode of Everyday People on GhanaWeb TV below:







