Western Nzema Traditional Council commiserates with Apiate people

Regional News of Sunday, 23 January 2022

Source: GNA

The Western Nzema Traditional Council (WNTC) has extended its condolences to the people of Apiate.



"Words seem inadequate to express my sadness over the unfortunate incident that has thrown the entire nation into a state of mourning," Awulae Annor Adjaye III, the President of WNTC, said in a statement copied to the Ghana News Agency (GNA).



"I imagine your grief must be overwhelming. Please know that I am here for you," the statement added.



Awulae Annor III pledged to assist the people of Apiate to get their lives back to normal.



The statement commended the President for being proactive and exhibiting great leadership in the past days to reduce the impact of the tragic event on the people.



It further urged corporate Ghana and well-meaning philanthropists to move to the aid of the people and ensure that they bounce back to life.



The Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), Ms Louisa Ardey, on behalf of the people of Jomoro, also commiserated with the people of Apiate.