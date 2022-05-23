Western North: Police probe case of suspected arson at Aowin NPP office

General News of Monday, 23 May 2022

Source: dailymailgh.com

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) office in the Western North Region town of Aowin was set ablaze by some unidentified party supporters in protest against a decision by the National Executive Council (NEC) to organize a re-run of its elections.



The rampaging supporters launched the attack Saturday, following attempts by the Council to conduct the constituency elections again over alleged electoral violations that characterized the process.



Footages widely shared online showed properties at the party office being consumed by fire while some others had been vandalized. Some unidentified people are also heard threatening to resist any attempt for the elections to be re-organized.



Confirmation



Constituency Secretary for NPP in Aowin, Isaac Brew confirmed the incident to Accra-based Asaase Radio. He says the matter has been reported to the police for a full-scale investigation.



“Around 4:30 a.m., I had information from our party driver that the office was on fire. So I quickly directed him to go and find out and he confirmed the incident moments later and that the police and fire service personnel were around [trying to douse the flames]”.



Suspected arson



Describing the incident as unfortunate Brew said the incident was a clear case of arson. He was quick to add that the police were investigating the incident.



“It’s an eyesore. About 90% of the properties have been destroyed. From TV set to air conditioners installed at the chairman’s office and secretary’s office, in fact, everything was burnt. As I speak some police officers are here to assess the situation”, he explained.



“We have started to condemn this act and we expect the police to bring the perpetrators to book. To some extent, the party hierarchy is not safe. Aowin Constituency has been in the news for bad reasons after some persons were disqualified. Whatever happened here you could see that it is a planned thing because the suspects brought in car tires [to execute the agenda]”, the worried General Secretary indicated.