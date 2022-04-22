Western North NDC executives embark on a regional tour

Politics of Friday, 22 April 2022

Source: Wisdom Hedidor, Contributor

The Regional Executives of the National Democratic Congress in the Western North on Monday, April 18, 2022, began an intensive Regional outreach program in all the nine constituencies in the region.



They are anticipated to tour the Aowin, Suaman, Akontombra, Bodi, Juaboso, Wiawso, Bia East and West as well as Bibiani – Anhiawso Bekwai constituencies.



Unlike the routine and regular visitations to the Constituencies, the distinct feature of this outreach is that a conscious and deliberate attempt was made for the regional team to interact with the members of the grassroots party at the branch level.



To achieve this well-thought-out plan of wider coverage, a whole day is dedicated to each Constituency where three tiers of meetings are held.



Tier one of meeting



This is a meeting involving all the branch executives and key stakeholders in one selected zone outside the constituency capital.



Tier two of meeting



This is a meeting comprising all the branch executives of all branches within the Constituency's capital as well as other key stakeholders.



Tier three of meeting



This is a meeting comprising an extended Constituency executive members.

At all these meetings, the Regional executive members took turns to commend the party officers for their immeasurable contributions to the cause of the party during the 2020 presidential and parliamentary elections.



Their performance accounted for sterling outcomes recorded by the Regional party. The occasion was also used to sensitize the members on the ongoing membership identify card replacement exercise and to listen to and address their legitimate concerns and grievances as part of the party’s re-organization, re-energization, restructuring, and reform efforts.



The Executives, led by the party Regional Chairman, Michael Aidoo (BiG Aidoo), are also using the occasion of the tour to extensively engage the constituency executives of the party on ways by which they can support the effectively mobilize to capture power from the reckless governance of Akufo-Addo and the NPP government come 2024. In some instances, they paid visits to some members of the party at the hospital to wish them a speedy recovery.



The Executives have already visited and interacted with party grassroots in the Aowin, Suaman and Sefwi Ankontombra constituencies since Monday.



The team touring the constituencies of the region comprises the Regional Chairman, Michael Aidoo; Regional Secretary, George Danquah; Regional Vice Chair, David Koah Nduba, Regional Organizer and deputy, Robert Kofi Agyekum and Dominic Ntere respectively, Regional Zongo Caucus Coordinator, Ibrahim Samilia; the Regional Women Organizer Comfort Nyarkoh and her two deputies, Nsiah Royal and Monica Baah respectively.



The tour is expected to end on Tuesday, 26th of April.