West Hills Mall manager granted bail after illegally blocking China Mall entrance

General News of Tuesday, 2 November 2021

Source: classfmonline.com

The Weija District Magistrate Court, on Monday, 1 November 2021, granted the manager of West Hills Mall, James Mensah, and the contractor, Samuel Annum Adjei, bail.



The court presided over by Her Worship, Ruby Ntitri-Opoku, granted the two-person bail when they made their first appearance in court after blocking the entrance to China Mall with boulders.



The two have been charged with “conspiracy to commit a crime, being on premises for unlawful purposes, offensive conduct conducive to the breach of peace and trespassing”.



They, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.



The court also ordered the removal of the boulders from the entrance of the mall with immediate effect.



The Weija Divisional Police Command arrested the manager and the contractor for allegedly blocking the entrance to China Mall with boulders.



The Police arrested the facility manager of West Hills Mall, aged 42, and the 44-year-old contractor on Saturday, 30 October 2021.



“On Saturday, 30 October 2021, at about 2:00 am, the police at Weija received a distress call from the security man at China Mall that some persons were there with a dump truck tipping off rocks at the entrance of the China Mall located behind the West Hills Mall,” a statement from the Police said.



The Police said it moved to the scene immediately.



The Police said it “observed that the entrance to the mall, indeed, had been blocked with rocks.”



According to the statement, the two suspects fled upon seeing the Police but were chased and arrested.



“The two suspects have admitted to the offence and have been cautioned”, the police statement said, adding that both of them are “presently in police custody assisting with investigations”.