West Gonja, North Gonja DCE Nominees get nod

Regional News of Wednesday, 6 October 2021

Source: GNA

The Municipal and District Chief Executive nominees for West Gonja Municipality and North Gonja District in the Savannah Region have been endorsed by Assembly Members.



They are Karim Musah Kusubari for the West Gonja Municipality and Eliasu Adam for North Gonja District.



During the confirmation, held at Damongo, all the 17 Assembly Members of the West Gonja Municipal Assembly voted in favour of Kusubari to confirm his nomination.



At Daboya in the North Gonja District, all the 22 Assembly Members voted in favour of Adam to confirm his nomination.



Both Kusubari and Adam have given assurance to operate open-door administrations to respond to the needs of their people.