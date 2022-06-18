West Gonja: Flood victims at Mempeasem appeal for support

Regional News of Saturday, 18 June 2022

Source: Ezekiel AbdulAziz, Contributor

Some flood victims at Mempeasem, a farming community in the West Gonja Municipality who suffered the havoc of rainfall on Wednesday, June 15, 2022, are calling on government, Non-Governmental Organizations and the National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO) to come to their aid.



They lamented that the rainfall which was supposed to be a blessing to them rather caused havoc and rendered them sleepless night.



The victims explained that a nearby dam got spilled as a result of the recent rainfall which led to the flooding of some parts of the community compelling them to perch with their neighbours.



According to them, the magnitude of the havoc is huge, adding that, their properties including food stuff worth thousands of cedis were destroyed in the Wednesday night disaster.



They revealed that the unfortunate situation has never happened in the community describing it as unusual.



Sharing their ordeal, they disclosed that food as a basic commodity to sustain them has become a problem following the unfortunate event.



One of the victims who identified himself as Dabor said life has become unbearable for him and his immediate family after the incident.



"We are currently perching with our neighbours and I tell you my brother, even food to eat has become a problem for me and my family because we lost everything to the flood waters. We never saw this coming because it has never happened in the history of this community," he said.



"In the interim, all we are asking for is support to overcome the unbearable life which has engulfed us. We never anticipated this until it took us by surprise so we need relief items to sustain on for the time being as we devised plans on what to do next", said madam Meri who had her belongings destroyed by the flood.



"My brother, we were just lucky on that, lucky because our houses were built with mud and they could have collapsed on us while we were asleep and thankfully, no casualty was recorded. The only thing we need now is support from government and other philanthropists to survive", another victim said.



They also heaped praises on the Member of Parliament for the area, Abu Jinapor for extending a helping hand to them but like Oliver Twist, asked for more from philanthropic organizations to alleviate them from their predicament.



The West Gonja Municipal Director for NADMO, Mr. Bavug Adam Ganja in an interview indicated that his outfit has visited the community to assess the level of damage caused by the flood.



He revealed that 16 households were severely affected during the Wednesday night incident adding that no casualty was recorded in the process.



According to him, the victims in the interim have been advised to move to the community school and other higher grounds as and when rainfall threatens to fall to avoid the reoccurrence of the unfortunate event.



He added that his office has taken steps to provide the victims with relief items.