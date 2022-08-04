Wesley Grammar ’82 alumni support alma mater

General News of Thursday, 4 August 2022

Source: GNA

Home Economics students of the Wesley Grammar High School would heave a sigh of relief after the 1982 year group donated some gas stoves and sowing machines to the school to facilitate teaching and learning.



The addition of the news appliances would enable the 92 students who have had to share five functional gas stoves and seven sowing machines at the department for their practical sessions to have more hands-on learning experience.



Valued at GHC42,000.00, the items which include nine gas stoves, seven manual and three electric sowing machines are expected to ease the burden on the existing ones and improve students’ access to the necessary equipment during practical sessions.



Mrs Mary Bruce, President of the 1982 year group, said the attention of the group was drawn to the challenge facing the Home Economics department, and as part of giving back to their alma mater, the group initiated the project to help resolve the issue.



She said the group was in the process of acquiring additional stoves and sowing machines for the school, but had to present these ones earlier because the final year students were due to take their examinations in three weeks’ time.



“Due to the urgency of the demand, we have decided to present these ones first and present the rest later,” she said.



Mrs Bruce said in consultation with the national executives of the old students association, the 1982 year group would identify other challenges facing the school and help resolve them.



She called on individuals and organisations to extend some support to the school.



Receiving the items, Mr Charles K. Baidoo, Headmaster of the school commended the group for the initiative, and urged other year groups to also identify a need of the school and take it on as a project.



He said the appliances would go a long way in ensuring a conducive teaching and learning experience for the students.