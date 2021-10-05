Wereko-Brobby, 2 others join the fight against anti-LGBTQ+ Bill

General News of Tuesday, 5 October 2021

• Renowned activists and academics want parliament to reject ‘undemocratic’ anti-LGBTQ+ Bill



• They have described the bill as a violation of key fundamental human freedoms



• The group also claims the bill is a threat to the Ghanaian family unit and family values



Three new faces have joined the initial group of fifteen renowned citizens who are fighting against the “Promotion of Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values Bill, 2021” also known as the ‘anti-LGBTQ+ Bill’ before parliament.



The new faces are Dr. Charles Wereko-Brobby (former Chief Executive Officer of the Volta River Authority and a politician), Nana Ama Agyemang Asante (Ghanaian journalist and a gender activist) and Dr. Joseph Asunka (Chief Executive Officer of Afrobarometer Ghana).



The group have sent a memorandum to parliament to thrash the anti-LGBTQ bill before the house as it violates all the fundamental human rights of Ghanaians guaranteed in the constitution.



The renowned individuals which include legal practitioners and professors stated that aside violating the key fundamental freedoms under the constitution, the bill also violates the dignity and inviolability of every person guaranteed under Article 21 of the constitution.



Other members of the group are Lawyer Akoto Ampaw, Professor Emerita Takyiwaa Manuh, Professor Kwame KariKari, Professor Kofi Gyimah-Boadi, Professor Audrey Gadzekpo, Dr. Rose Kutin-Mensah and Dr. Yao Graham.



The rest are Professsor Dzodzi Tsikata, Professor H. Kwasi Prempeh, Kwasi Adu-Amankwah, Dr. Kojo Asante, Akunu Dake, Tetteh Homerku-Adjei, Professor Raymond Atuguba and Kofi Ofei-Nkansah.