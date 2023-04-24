Wenchiki killings: Concerned members of Jaabu Clan of Wenchiki demand justice as police picks up suspect

Regional News of Monday, 24 April 2023

Source: Dokurugu Alhassan

Some concerned members of the Jaabu clan of Wenchiki in the Chereponi district of the North East Region are demanding that justice should be served after the investigation of the police which led to the arrest of one Abubakari Awuffor Sulemana who with others allegedly killed 4 persons in communal violence on the 23r of February 2023 in Wenchiki.



The four persons were killed in a chieftaincy dispute in the Wenchiki community but the prime suspect was arrested on the 18th of April 2023 by the Chereponi district police command.



The Jaabu clan in a press release commended the Chereponi district police command for their professional conduct which led to the arrest of the prime suspect in the killings (Abubakari Awuffor Sulemana).



The Jaabu clan called on the police administration in the district to fast-track their investigation and arrest and prosecute the other suspects who were involved in the killing of Abdul-Samed and 3 others from the Jaabu community in Wenchiki.



The statement from the Jaabu clan said "It would be recalled that on 23rd February 2023, one chief Buba of Wenchiki insisted to enskin a chief for Nyangbandi community against security advice with the intention of using his armed boys to unleash violence against anyone who attempts to stop him.



"This day actually turned terrific as he succeeded in rolling out his ill-minded plan against his neighboring Jaabus of Wenchiki. He (Chief Buba) has since claimed responsibility for that atrocious crime and walking freely until very recently one of his sons was arrested in his attempt to sell out a

mobile phone he made away from Abdul-Samed; one of the deceased.



"Abdul-Samed, a vulcanizer was chased from his shop and slain in cold blood by this chief Buba boys on 23rd February 2023. Later in an audio recording he

boasted to have been tasked to unleash such barbaric act on a community he claims to be chief over.



"Beyond coincidence, the biological son of the man who is on tape to have masterminded these shootings and unwarranted killing of 4 innocent souls is the one selling a mobile phone he made away from one of those they killed.



"Abubakari Awuffor Sulemana (affectionately called Sule); the killer and mobile phone thief was apprehended by the Chereponi District Police on Tuesday 18th April 2023 in Chereponi town upon a tip-off from families of the owner of the phone; Abdul-Samed (deceased). The Police advised the confidants to stay calm and eventually, the killer and thief brought himself into the trap where he was picked. He has since been transferred to Yendi," the statement said.



It added that "Divisional Police Command, pending trial at the Yendi Circuit court on 25th April 2023. He would further aid police investigations to apprehend all others who directly or indirectly played any role in the shootings of 23rd February 2023 which led to the killing of Abdul-Samed and 3 others from the Jaabu community of Wenchiki without any provocation.



"We wish to strongly commend the Chereponi District Police for the swift manner in which they handled the tipoff leading to the arrest of this killer and thief. We have confidence that enough evidence has been provided in this case and that the police shall use him as a primary source to aid investigations leading to the arrest and prosecution of the rest of the perpetrators. This would bring justice to the lost souls of Abdul-Samed and 3 others to rest in peace and bring an end to the growing insecurity in Wenchiki and its environs by Chief Buba and his armed boys."



The case is a pending trial at the Yendi circuit court on Tuesday (25th April 2023).