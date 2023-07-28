Wenchi seat is a bonus for the NPP in 2024 – Deputy PBC boss

Politics of Friday, 28 July 2023

Source: mynewsgh.com

The Deputy Chief Executive Officer (CEO) in charge of Operations at the Produce Buying Company(PBC) Limited, Alfred Ofori Annye has promised to reclaim the Wenchi Parliamentary Seat for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the 2024 election.



Alfred Annye is of the conviction that, if he was able to lead the party in the then Brong Ahafo Region in 2016 and won majority seats, then it’s a clear indication that winning back the Wenchi seat would be very easy.



” If I was able to win 20 seats out of the 29 seats when we were Brong Ahafo Region, it means that this one seat at my home is a bonus for the NPP. The NPP should expect that I will win the seat should delegates vote for me”. He was optimistic.

Addressing party persons at the Wench Constituency secretariat of the NPP after filing his nomination forms, he urged them to keep their hopes alive.



So far, Annye is the only candidate who has picked and submitted his forms after the NPP announced the opening of nominations in orphan Constituencies where there are no sitting MPs.



The aspirant used the opportunity to call for unity noting that it is key for the success of the party revealing he has visited all past executives who contested and lost in the various positions in the party to broker peace.



“The message has been Unity for the Party”, he stated adding that delegates in the constituency have nicknamed him the “Practical Unifier” in view of his crusade for party unity.