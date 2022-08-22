You are here: HomeNews2022 08 22Article 1607357

Regional News of Monday, 22 August 2022

Disclaimer

Source: PIESIE YAW PREKO

Wenchi: 50-year-old woman slashes rapist in alleged failed rape attempt

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

File Photo File Photo

It took Cecilia Peprah the strength of a horse to prevent herself from Kofi Owusu Sarpong believe to be in his forties(40s) from raping her.

Madam Cecilia, a farmer had to slash the head of one Kofi Owusu Sarpong, a farmer, to free herself from his grips after struggling with him.

The incident happened at Mframaso in the Wenchi municipality, in the Bono Region, when Kofi asked Madam Cecilia to direct him to another farm where he has been hired to work.

Narrating the story, Madam Cecilia said after struggling with him at the farm, the shout for help from her attracted farmers who were in their farm and came to rescue her but Madam Cecilia managed to escape with some cuts on her neck.

Complain has been lodged at the Wenchi Police Station and was informed to go for treatment at Wenchi Methodist Hospital.

Join our Newsletter

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment

Sportsleading sports icon

Medeama beat Hearts of Oak in GHALCA Top 6

GHALCA Top 6: Medeama cruise past Hearts of Oak with a 3-1 win

Businessleading business icon

One of the interviewees who spoke to GhanaWeb

Utility tariffs increment: Don't use strategy to retrieve money from us - Kumasi residents react

Entertainmentleading entertainment icon

Wisa reveals he has shot porn movies in the past

I acted in a porn movie before hitting stardom - Wisa Greid reveals

Africaleading africa news icon

Bami Kuteyi. (Image: Handout/My London)

Bami Kuteyi quit Google to teach twerking and in line to make over $100K

Opinionsleading opinion icon

Sea defence walls

Keta sea defence project: What are the socio-economic benefits after 18 years of completion?