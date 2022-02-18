‘Well done to us, we are rising' - Dzifa Gomashie reacts to TD Jakes' heavenly Ghana video

General News of Friday, 18 February 2022

TD jakes eulogizes Akufo-Addo



Akufo-Addo billed to speak at a leadership summit at Jakes's church



Ghanaians react to preacher's version of Ghana seven years ago



Abla Dzifa Gomashie, Member of Parliament for Ketu South has reacted to Bishop Thomas Dexter (TD) Jakes’ praise of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo during a recent church service.



Sharing the clip of TV3's Johnnie Hughes analyzing the content of the now-viral video of the American preacher reading a lengthy praise of President Akufo-Addo, The MP noted:



"Eeeeiiiii saaaaa? Well done to us la! We are rising. In fact, we have risen. Yes, our fuel is almost ok....let me go sleep. It is late!"



The African-American preacher while introducing the Ghanaian President to his congregation noted that, Akufo-Addo had turned Ghana into one of Africa’s “wealthiest” countries.



He said, “I have, for some time, watched with amazement, the president of the Republic of Ghana and the Commander-In-Chief of the Ghana Armed Forces, His Excellency Nana Akufo-Addo. He will speak at our International Leadership Summit this month.



“And, in case you are not up to speed on how things are going in Africa; Ghana is one of Africa’s wealthiest countries; he [President Akufo-Addo] has completely turned it around.



“It is the largest producer of gold on the continent and the world’s second-largest producer of cocoa,” Jakes explained, adding: “Under President Akufo-Addo’s leadership, Ghana has emerged as a booming tech centre – even welcoming Twitter. [Twitter] is moving to Ghana. Africa’s corporate headquarters of Twitter is going to be there”, he mentioned.



Aside from that, T.D. Jakes continued: “President Akufo-Addo is also working to transform Ghana into key travel destinations, particularly for Americans but particularly, for African-Americans and the African diaspora and aggressively promoting investment in the country.”



Over the last couple of years, he told the audience, “Ghana’s government has set aside 500 acres of land for foreigners looking to resettle there. Let me explain to all of you African-Americans – Ghana’s move to embrace African-Americans has particular significance because some of the largest ports of slavery [were] from Ghana and, so, the return home and some of the amenities that he’s extending [are] a step toward healing and restoration,” Jakes explained.



He said: “Imagine the prodigal son coming back home and the father running to meet him and welcoming him back home. It has tremendous significance and he’s done some amazing things in that regard.



“We’re thrilled, delighted to welcome President Akufo-Addo and several other esteemed leaders to the next International Leadership Summit.”



Bishop TD Jakes considers the Ghanaian leader's ability to speak many languages, especially French fluently as "brilliant and smart."



He stressed, “The man is brilliant; he’s just smart.” In his view, President Akufo-Addo has totally transformed Ghana.



