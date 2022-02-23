Well done for arrests in Nima, Mamobi clashes - Richard Kumadoe to Police

Crime & Punishment of Wednesday, 23 February 2022

Source: gbcghanonline.com

A security consultant and fraud expert, Richard Kumadoe, has commended the Police for the swift arrest of the kingpins in the recent Nima-Maamobi riots.



He said this has become a major issue for the Police in the days when crime rate has gone up.



In an interview with GBC News, Mr. Kumadoe said the proactiveness of the Police is a way of showing them that they can have confidence in them again. He urged the Police to be more vigilant and deal with the issues in the area, especially, as it has become a high intensive crime area.



The Fraud Expert said the Police need to work within the lines to ensure that culprits are punished by law.



"Ensure Community engagement and public education within the area, once they have done that it helps them to win the stakeholder consultation platforms that they are looking for in the area. These two things will go a long way to help the police in maintaining peace and security in the area”.



“Crime is always motivated and once opportunity prevails for them, they will always go ahead and do it. Let us all be proactive and project that Ghana will be a better place for us”, he posited.



He noted that Nima has always been classified as a highly intensive crime area because of how the area is structured.



In May 2019, the government signaled that it would transform Nima into what it termed as a world-class residential enclave.



The President during the State of the Nation address delivered in Parliament on 20th February 2022 stated his commitment to slum upgrading of Nima and Maamobi.



He indicated that the project will be implemented together with the Inner-cities and Zongo Development Ministry without dislodging any resident of Nima.



“If you want fraud and you want crime levels to go down, then you need to look at the development structure”, Mr. Kumadoe said.



He indicated that the Police will engage the group leaders in the area and map surveillance in the area and once they do that, it will help the Police get intelligence on a timely basis, instead of readjusting when the crime has already been committed.