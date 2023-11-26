Welder fined GH₵ 6,000 for stealing

Crime & Punishment of Sunday, 26 November 2023

Source: GNA

The Gbetsile Circuit Court has fined a welder, Emmanuel Baffour, GH₵6,000.00 for stealing two half steel plates, one wheelbarrow, and an angle bar on the property of Lawrence Odoi at Mataheko, a suburb of Accra.



This is contradictory to Section 124(1) of the Criminal Offences Act.



The accused pleaded guilty and prayed for the court to show him mercy since he sold the items to purchase food to eat.



The court, presided over by Eleanor Kakra Banes Botchway, said Baffour either paid the fine or would go to jail for two years.



The prosecutor, Inspector Gloria Karikari, said the complainant, Odoi, resided in Ashaiman, Lebanon while the accused, Baffour, lived at Mataheko in Accra.



On November 9, 2023, the complainant went to his shop at CK Farms in Mataheko and detected that it had been broken into, and his two half steel plates, one wheelbarrow, and an angle bar had been stolen.



Prosecution said a complaint was lodged with the police, and on November 16 Baffour was arrested.



The investigations revealed that the accused went to Odoi’s shop, stole the items, and sold them to one Yussif, a scrap dealer, at the cost of GH₵200.00.



“Efforts are underway to arrest the dishonest receiver to assist in the investigations,” the prosecutor said.



“The value of the stolen two-half steel plates is GH₵4,800.00, while that of the wheelbarrow and angle bar are GH₵700.00.”