'Welcome to the table of losers' – Tangoba Abayage jabs Navrongo Central MP

General News of Sunday, 14 May 2023

Source: mynewsgh.com

Former Upper East Regional Minister Tangoba Abayage has sent a warm message of invitation to the Member of Parliament(MP) for Navrongo Central Constituency Sampson Tangombu Chiragia to what she describes as the table of losers.



It will be recalled that the Member of Parliament beat Ms Abayage in the 2020 elections which was a keen electoral battle between the two.



The two politicians though have a good personal relationship, have never failed to take the opportunity to throw jabs at each other on political and election-related matters in the Navrongo Central Constituency.



Sampson Chiragia on Saturday lost in the National Democratic Congress parliamentary primaries, cutting short his desired long-term stay in parliament.



STC, as he is affectionately called got 447 votes while the winner Simon Akibange Aworigo polled 475 votes.



While the voting process was ongoing, the MP excitedly told journalists he was determined to heavily defeat his contenders in the same manner he defeated Tangoba Abayage in the 2020 parliamentary elections.



Following his defeat, Ms Abayage suggested that his arrogance and boastfulness were sufficient to cause his defeat.



In a social post, she said “Samson Chiragia Tangombu had the opportunity to grant an interview after casting his vote and he had the audacity to use me as a point of reference as to how his wins are always large. Some people came to lurch on it and make fun.



I kept cool waiting for the end results because the arrogance in his response was a bit unfortunate (for want of a cooler word). He referred to me because he beat me in the general election”.



She suggested that her defeat in the election was a result of machinations from a gang and not because she was incapable of winning the election.



“He has immediate amnesia. He suddenly forgot that but for them gang-r@ping me there’s no way he’d be in parliament and that his delivery in Navrongo Central has been so terribly miserable that his own people just wanted him out (unprecedented first term).



It took a “not so known young man” to come and collect you off your feet (despite the number of contestants).



I don’t like it when people underestimate what we did. Maybe non has ever chalked what we chalked. Welcome to the table of losers, sweetheart.



