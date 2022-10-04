Weija residents displaced after dam spillage

General News of Tuesday, 4 October 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Some residents of Weija and its environs in the Weija/Gbawe Constituency are displaced following the spillage of the Weija Dam by the Ghana Water Company Limited (GWCL).



Some videos and photos available to GhanaWeb show that most homes within the catchment area have been flooded.



Some residents who spoke to GhanaWeb on the condition of anonymity say they were not informed by GWCL of the spillage that occurred early Monday, October 3, 2022.



The annual spillage of the dam by Ghana Water Company Limited is meant to release excess water from the dam.



The maximum level of water the dam is built to hold is about 46 feet, but the level came up to 48 feet, thereby threatening its safety, hence the decision to spill.



Meanwhile, the GWCL has indicated that the recent spillage was brought about following the recent heavy rains but “it is in control”.



GWCL said, the situation has gravely affected its operations leading to “considerable havoc to some water treatment plants” across the country.



The management of the GWCL assured the public that despite the challenges, it is in control and has put in measures to ameliorate the situation to minimize the impact on consumers.



The management explained further, "the Weija dam is currently at a level of 49.5ft as against the maximum operating level of 48ft. Spillage normally begins when the level gets to 46.5ft. As a result, four (4) spill gates have been opened to safeguard the integrity of the dam, save the dam from collapse, and save lives and properties."



