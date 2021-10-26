Weija-Gbawe Hospital appeals for Children’s Unit

Health News of Tuesday, 26 October 2021

Source: ghanaiantimes.com

The Weija-Gbawe Municipal Hospital in the Greater Accra Region is appealing to the government, philanthropists, and individuals to assist it get a befitting Children’s Unit to provide optimum care for children admitted to the hospital.



Currently, the hospital which serves an estimated population of 200,000 within the municipality and its environs has an 11-bed pediatric unit, forcing authorities to either turn away or refer children in need of emergency care to other health facilities.



Paediatric Nurse Specialist at the hospital, Matilda Gyamfi-Addae made the disclosure to the Ghanaian Times on Sunday, when children from the Presbyterian Church of Ghana (PCG), Emmanuel Congregation-Djaman, paid the Unit a visit as part of 100 years celebration of the Children Department.



The children who shared the word of God, sang and prayed with children on admission, also donated assorted fruits to the Unit to mark the centenary celebration on the theme; “100 Years And Beyond: Christ Our Example.”



According to Ms. Gyamfi-Addae, the Unit in worse-case scenarios was compelled to admit children into adult wards that had ‘free space’ in order to provide care to sick children.



“If we could get support from people willing to build a complete structure for us which will cater only for children we admit so that they do not have to be in the midst of adults where they can pick up infections and that is not advisable,” she said.



The Paediatric Nurse seized the opportunity to caution parents and caregivers on “respiratory hygiene” for children as the COVID-19 pandemic rages on.



She said it was very important parents ensured that their children always had a mask on, not only to avoid COVID-19 infections but other viral infections which were airborne.



“Parents should ensure their children’s masks are on and shouldn’t allow their children to be handled by people who are coughing. Children have lower immune systems as compared to adults so you will really want to protect them from adults who are coughing so the children don’t get infected,” she advised.



Ms. Gyamfi-Addae further advised parents on the need to keep to the personal hygiene of their children and feed them with nutritious meals that would boost their immune system against diseases.



Mercy Tabiri, a leader of the Children Service Department who led the team on the visit assured of a lasting friendship between the church and the hospital for the mutual benefit of both organizations.



She said the decision to donate and spend time with children on admission was to extend Christ’s love to the sick based on Matthew 25:36.



Ms. Tabiri encouraged health staff at the Unit to give the best of care to the children in the knowledge that they mattered to God and the society at large, adding that “God will surely bless you if you do so.”