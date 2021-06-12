Weija-Gbawe CHRAJ organizes training for Immigration Service personnel

Regional News of Saturday, 12 June 2021

Source: Frank Owusu, Contributor

The Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice of Weija-Gbawe Municipal Office has organized a five-day workshop for Ghana Immigration Service.



The workshop was organized for both Weija-Gbawe and Ga South Command which started on June 7 and is expected to end on June 13, 2021.



The workshop is part of efforts to equip the personnel to be able to fight illegal activities in society.



Some topics that were treated include; Three mandate of the Commission, Immigration service involvement in the fight against corruption under the National Anti-corruption Action Plan (NACAP), upgrading, promotion and termination of appointment, code of conduct of public servants with much emphasis on the declaration of assets of public service holders according to Article 286 of the 1992 Constitution, stigmatization and discrimination against the vulnerable in our society.



Addressing the participants, Mr Frank Kwabena Owusu, the Municipal Director of the Weija-Gbawe office indicated that the Commission promote, protect and enforce the fundamental human rights of every citizen in Ghana.



According to him, the Ghana Immigration Service plays a critical role in the fight against corruption since they are the first point of call when immigrants visits or travel to Ghana. Mr Owusu opined that GIS should be diligent and perform its core mandate of protecting our borders to ward off any extremist.



In a related development, he implored them to use the channel of communication in addressing their labour-related issues. The Municipal Director urged them not to stigmatize or discriminate against the vulnerable or immigrants in the cause of performing their duties. Mr Owusu posited that the philosophy that underpins human rights is the dignity, respect and worth of every human being.



In concluding he urged the officers to report any administrative injustice and infractions to the Commission since it's the only Ombudsman institution where they can seek redress.