Weija Dam spillage: Ghana Army rescues over 100 stranded residents

General News of Thursday, 6 October 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) has announced that it rescued over 100 residents of Weija and its environs who were stranded due to the spillage of excess water from the Weija Dam.



According to the army, the residents were rescued in some five communities by its officers from the 48 Engineers on October 4, 2022.



“Personnel from the 48 Engineer Regiment of the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) conducted rescue operations in the general areas of Tetegu and New Weija following the floods that ensued from the opening of the Weija Dam spill gates.



"The Tuesday 4 October 2022 exercise was conducted as part of OP BOAFO with about 40 GAF personnel partaking in rescue efforts around Tetegu, Sampa Valley, New Weija, White Rose and Top Down. Personnel were able to rescue over 100 stranded residents.



“The Ghana Armed Forces continues to support citizens in these emergency situations as part of its civic duty to help mitigate destruction of property and loss of life,” parts of a Facebook post shared by GFA on October 6, 2022 read.



Like the floods of Accra that have become a perennial occurrence, residents of Weija have once again had to wake up to the devastating effects of the spillage of the Weija Dam by the Ghana Water Company Limited.



The annual spillage of the dam is meant to release excess water from the dam.



The maximum level of water the dam is built to hold is about 46 feet, but the level came up to 48 feet, thereby threatening its safety, hence the decision to spill.



Residents have been forced to move around in canoes, as many houses have been completely submerged under the water.



View the post by GAF plus videos from the flood in Weija below:















IB/DO