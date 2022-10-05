Weija Dam Spillage: We’ve never seen anything like this before – Assembly Member

Regional News of Wednesday, 5 October 2022

Source: happyghana.com

The Assembly Member for Tetegu a suburb of Accra, Bright Adablah has said the spillage from the Weija dam is the worse so far to hit the community.



Hundreds of houses in Weija, Tetegu, and the surrounding areas have been flooded leaving many residents displaced as a result of the spillage by the Ghana Water Company Limited (GWCL) from the Weija Dam.



According to GWCL, the rainy situation in the Eastern Region in the last weeks has contributed to the rise of the water level in the Weija Dam.



Speaking in an interview, Mr. Adablah called on President Akufo-Addo to take up this year’s situation and investigate what might have caused it adding that, “someone didn’t do his work well and that has caused the whole community to suffer.”



The Assembly Member questioned why Ghana Water Company should wait for the water to get to its highest level before allowing for spillage.



“Because no one is giving any reason or talking to anyone about anything, all they are saying is that the people should move out of the community. As to what is causing the problem no one knows and the dam can’t contain the volume of water coming in."



“This has never happened before in the history of Tetegu and it is a very serious and terrible one. But we just thank God no casualty has been recorded so far. The whole community is flooded, with no place to step, and our properties are in the water. Usually, what happens is a portion of the community will get flooded and within some days it’s okay but this is beyond control,” Mr. Adablah narrated.



He continued: “The notification didn’t come early. Maybe you will hear it a day before or during the spillage then they will say people living along the river should move, but I think this spillage is beyond expectation.”



He, however, added that the National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO) is currently in the area to move people to safer places.







