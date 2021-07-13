Weather delays Akufo-Addo landing in Wa

General News of Tuesday, 13 July 2021

Source: 3news.com

Rainy weather conditions in the Upper West Region capital of Wa, has delayed the landing of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for his scheduled tour of the Region.



President Akufo-Addo is expected to be in Wa for a working visit, having been in the Savannah Region in the past two days.



Despite the gathering of dignitaries of the Upper West Region to welcome the president on Tuesday, July 13, an announcement was made that he could not land because of poor weather.



Our correspondent Abdul-Gafur Yakubu reports that the rains are falling heavily in Wa.



The President on Sunday told a gathering at the Yagbonwura’s palace that he has elected to visit each region at least once a year to keep up with ongoing development projects in the country.