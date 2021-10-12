Weather Alert: Exercise great caution to prevent road crashes - Police

General News of Tuesday, 12 October 2021

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

The Ghana Police Service has issued a Weather Warning Alert following rainfall in the Southern part of the country.



The alert asked motorists to drive with caution and help prevent road traffic crashes on our highways.



The Police urged parents, guardians, and school authorities to take care of their school children in order not to record any unwanted incidents.



“School children and those who are advanced in age are advised to stay indoors if possible until the weather becomes clearer for the resumption of school and daily activities,” it added.



The Police added that it has deployed officers to assist the public, especially in flood-prone areas.



The alert read: “Due to the stormy weather and rainfall we are experiencing this morning at the southern belt of the country and beyond, motorists are advised to exercise great caution when driving to prevent road traffic crashes, especially on major highways.



"We further urge parents, guardians, and school authorities to take care of their school children in order not to record any unwanted incidents. School children and those who are advanced in age are advised to stay indoors if possible until the weather becomes clearer for the resumption of school and daily activities.



"Meanwhile, we have deployed Police Patrol teams to assist individuals and communities in flood-prone areas.



"Those who are in difficult situations due to the weather should call the Police Emergency numbers 18555, 191, 0302773906 or 0302787373 for the necessary Police intervention.”