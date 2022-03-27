Wearing of nose mask no longer mandatory – Akufo-Addo

General News of Sunday, 27 March 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has directed that the wearing of a nose mask is no longer mandatory.



This takes effect from Monday, March 28, 2022.



"...from tomorrow, Monday, 28th March, the wearing of facemasks is no longer mandatory. I encourage all of you, though, to continue to maintain enhanced hand hygiene practices, and avoid overcrowded gatherings," President Akufo-Addo said whilst delivering his 28th televised address on measures taken to fight the COVID-19 pandemic on Sunday, March 27.



Akufo-Addo added, "All in-person activities, such as those that take place in churches, mosques, conferences, workshops, private parties and events, cinemas and theatres may resume at full capacity, as long as the audience and/or participants are fully vaccinated. Hand washing and hand sanitising points should be made available at these venues.



"Outdoor functions at sporting events, entertainment spots, political rallies and funerals may resume at full capacity, again, as long as all persons at these events are fully vaccinated."



The President made it known that as of Friday, March 25, 2022, Ghana's total number of active cases of COVID-19 stood at seventy-two (72).



"There are no severely or critically ill persons. Our COVID-19 treatment centres are empty, and the 4th wave appears to be over.



"In addition to these very low reported cases is the considerable improvement in the availability and uptake of vaccines by the population," President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo stressed.



