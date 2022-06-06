Wealth amassed by Sir John within three years was too much – Obiri Boahen

Politics of Monday, 6 June 2022

Source: mynewsgh.com

Deputy General Secretary of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) Lawyer Nana Obiri Boahen has slammed the late Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Forestry Commission for amassing too many properties within the short period he was an appointee.



Nana Obiri Boahen believes that if the late Kwadwo Owusu Afriyie, popularly known as Sir John, could amass such wealth, then it is obvious that those still living could do more than that.



“If within a period of about three years he was able to amass this wealth, what about those who still hold positions? Properties within a matter of three years are too much, so it should be a source of concern,” Nana Obiri Boahen lamented in an interview with Kumasi-based Sompa FM monitored by MyNewsGH.com.



“I’m not in support of it; else, people would hurl insults at me and tag me as a bad person. They will also say I support crime. He is dead now, but there are others who are still living who are CEOs, among others; have we dealt about that too?” he quizzed.



Properties acquired by the late Sir John during his term of office as the CEO of the Forestry Commission from March 2017 until his demise on July 1, 2020, include:



House on plot number GA54480 located in Ogbojo, East Legon, and acquired on February 12, 2018



House on plot number GA 55329 located at Oyarifa No. 2, acquired on May 11, 2018



House plot number GA 55475 located at Oyarifa No.1, was acquired on September 27, 2017



House on plot number GA 5881 located at Adjiringanor, Accra, (white House), was acquired on August 7, 2019.

A 4-bedroom house on plot number GA56838 located in East Legon and acquired on October 25, 2018



Two plots of land with registration number GA56921 are located in Oyarifa, which were acquired on November 6, 2018.



One plot of land with certificate number GA60802, located at Mempeheusem, East Legon, was acquired on December 13, 2019.