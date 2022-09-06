Weak enforcement of corruption laws emboldens individuals to steal - Lecturer

Politics of Tuesday, 6 September 2022

Source: otecfmghana.com

A Marketing Lecturer at the Kumasi Technical University (KsTU), Dr. Collins Kankam Kwarteng, says weak enforcement of corruption laws has emboldened individuals to steal from the Country.



He has therefore demanded the central government and other state institutions mandated to fight corruption take pragmatic action in exercising their powers to protect the public purse.



"Most Ghanaians, politicians and Public workers alike know well that nothing will happen to them even if they are caught red-handed embezzling public funds.



"That mantra of is (Ghana de3 Enkosi Hwe!!!) which literally translates to be "As for Ghana, nothing will happen after stealing from the public", has encouraged people to loot from the country without fear of being apprehended."



Dr Kwarteng said this while discussing the recent financial malfeasance captured in the 2021 Auditor General’s Report on the Kumasi-based OTEC 102.9 FM's morning show "Nyansapo" on Monday, September 5, 2022.



In the report, the Auditor General cited 19 past and current judges of Ghana’s superior courts for acquiring state vehicles – a move that contravenes Regulation 158 of the Public Financial Management Regulations, 2019 (L.I. 2378).



Among other things, the audit showed that lapses in the management of public finances led to losses of GH¢1,080,913,824 in 2021 by Ministries, Departments, and Agencies.



These financial irregularities, Dr Kwarteng emphasized, cannot be allowed to fester.