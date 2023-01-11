We wouldn’t be fair to Bawumia and Alan if we pair them – Former NPP MP

Politics of Wednesday, 11 January 2023

Former New Patriotic Party Member of Parliament for Kwadaso, Samiu Kwadwo Nuamah is against calls for Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia and John Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen to be paired on the party’s presidential ticket for the 2024 elections.



According to the former MP, the party will rather be dealing unfairly with the two if it heeds to calls for the vice president and the former trade and industry minister to be paired.



“I don't know what they mean by merging Bawumia and Alan, we wouldn’t be fair to them if that should happen,” the former MP is quoted in a report by Oyerepafmonline.com sighted by GhanaWeb.



Mr Nuamah who was reacting to Mr Kyerematen’s announcement of his intent to contest the NPP flagbearership, is the latest of members in the party who have kicked against the idea of pairing the two.



His belief is that, such a pursuit will go against promoting healthy competition in the party.



However, those who are proposing for the two to be paired believe that putting the two on a ticket will go a long way to guarantee victory in the NPP in 2024.



The NPP later this year is expected to elect a flagbearer.



Mr Kyerematen on Tuesday, January 10, 2022, announced his intent to contest for the NPP flagbearer after he resigned from his position a few days back.



His resignation has been joined by that of the Minister for Food and Agriculture, Afriyie Akoto who is also expected to announce his bid in the next few days.



The two join the likes of Assin North MP, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, former NPP General Secretary Kwabena Agyapong and former Energy Minister Boakye Agyarko who have all announced their intent to contest as the party’s flagbearer.



While Vice President Bawumia is yet to officially announce his bid, he is deemed one of the lead contenders in the race to elect a flagbearer of the NPP.



