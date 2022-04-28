'We would not have recommended the E-Levy' - CPP

General News of Thursday, 28 April 2022

Source: GNA

Ms Nana Yaa Jantuah, General Secretary of the Convention Peoples Party (CPP), said the party the CPP would have been more prudent with the resources of the country instead of introducing the E-Levy.



She told the Ghana News Agency ahead of the implementation of the Electronic Transaction Levy that the CPP not have introduced E-Levy if it were in power.



“The CPP would have made sure that the monies accrued to the country through natural resources and taxes collected were used prudently. We would not have recommended the E-Levy,” she reiterated .



She said most Ghanaians did not want the MoMo tax, based on the fact that the money in their wallets was already taxed.



The Akufo-Addo-led administration is introducing an Electronic Transaction Levy (E-Levy) effective 1st May 2022.



The E-Levy is a 1.5 per cent tax measure that will be applied only to the originator of a transaction on an electronic platform.



Electronic platforms include the following; fintech platforms, online banking and momo platforms.