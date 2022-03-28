We would become slaves in our own country in a few years to come - Ayariga bemoans

General News of Monday, 28 March 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Lands cost as much as $100,000 in Ghana - Ayariga laments



Chiefs, family heads have sold lands to foreigners for peanuts - Hassan Ayariga



Ghanaians have given their hearts to foreigners - APC founder



A former presidential aspirant in Ghana, Hassan Ayariga, has explained what he describes as a gloomy future should Ghanaians not take back their country into their own hands.



He said that should the current trend of most properties in Ghana being owned by foreigners continue, it would get to a point when citizens would become slaves of themselves, in their own country.



The founder and leader of the All People’s Congress (APC), Hassan Ayariga, made this known while speaking with Kofi Adomah Nwanwanii on Facebook on Monday, March 28, 2022, and monitored by GhanaWeb.



“Over the years, our lands were owned by chiefs and family heads but over the years, the Chinese, Lebanese, came to Ghana and bought all the lands in vantage places and built the best houses just like here at Trasacco, about 80% of the houses here are owned by foreigners. That means we have a problem because when you look at the situation, sorry to say, a lot of the chiefs sell these lands to the Chinese for peanuts and at the end of the day, the best parts of Ghana are owned by foreigners.



“How about we the Ghanaians? Where are ours? I am worried in the sense that some few years to come, we are going to be slaves in our own country. We have already started because why would you give your heart to somebody else who is not your wife? We have given our hearts to the foreigners including our oil, diamond, bauxite, cocoa, timber, mention it – all the mineral resources,” he said.



He further questioned the essence of being a Ghanaian when things like these persist.



“So, what is the essence of being a Ghanaian when you cannot own what actually belongs to you? Before you can get a good land to buy in a vantage place in Ghana, they mention about $100,000. For you as a Ghanaian whose salary is less than a GHc1000, when will you be able to save over $100,000 to buy a land?” he added.



Watch the full interview here:



