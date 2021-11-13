‘We won’t watch Nana Konadu leave our party’ - NDP fights back

General News of Saturday, 13 November 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

• Dr. Zanetor Agyeman Rawlings want her mother, Nana Konadu Agyemang Rawlings brought back into the NDC



• Nana Konadu Agyemang Rawlings broke away from the NDC in 2012



• She formed the National Democratic Party thereafter (NDP)



The National Democratic Party (NDP) says it is unwilling to allow their founder, Nana Konadu Agyemang Rawlings, to rejoin the National Democratic Congress (NDC) - a party she broke away from in 2012.



According to the party’s General Secretary, Alhaji Mohammed Frimpong, the former first lady cannot go back to the NDC because issues leading to her break away still exist.



“The factors that led to her leaving the party still persist, and I do not see Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings returning to the party. As far as the NDP is concerned, we don’t see her leaving the party and we won’t watch her leave the party. Besides, what has the NDC done to merit her return?” he said in a Citi News interview.



The issue of Nana Konadu Agyemang Rawlings’ possible return to NDC has come up strongly because of calls by her daughter, Dr. Zanetor Agyeman Rawlings, for the NDC to allow her mother rejoin the party.



Speaking at a ceremony at the NDC’s headquarters to mark the one-year anniversary since the passing of her father and founder of the party, the Member of Parliament for Klottey Korle Constituency stated that it was time to make amends.



“I want to use this opportunity to ask that as we remember the old man who we never expected to pass when he did, let’s make amends. Let us approach those we have wronged. At this juncture I would want to say what no one wants to hear. Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings is an integral part of the party. Let us do all we can to bring her back. In every family there is conflict, but there are also elders who will mediate the conflict. We are calling on our elders, this is the time. We don’t know what tomorrow holds, but if we want victory to rescue the people of Ghana from their current situation, let us do what we have to do,” she said.







Nana Konadu Agyemang Rawlings broke away from the NDC to form her own party, National Democratic Party (NDP) in 2012.



She had in 2008 contested the late President John Evans Fiifi Atta Mills for the flagbearer position of the NDC in what has come to be known as FONKAR [Friends of Nana Konadu Agyemang Rawlings] versus GAME [Get Atta Mills Endorsed].



The former first lady lost woefully in her bid to upend the late Professor John Evans Atta Mills for the NDC flagbearer position.



