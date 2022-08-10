We won’t vote for ‘goat’ branded NPP again - Angry Mamponteng residents to Akufo-Addo

Politics of Wednesday, 10 August 2022

Source: otecfmghana.com

The Mamponteng Traditional Council in the Kwabre East District of the Ashanti Region led by the Mamponteng Chief, Barima Saasi Ayeboafo II has today held a press conference to express their displeasure over the lack of developments in the area.



The Press Conference held on Tuesday, August 9, 2022, at the Mamponteng Chief’s Palace had a banner in front of the Palace which had a bold written 'Boniaye Kai’.



Dozens of residents and people in the Mamponteng community were present at the Press Conference where many of the residents were in red attire, some were crying to show their displeasure over the lack of development in the town.



The Chief of the Mamponteng community, Barima Saasi Ayeboafo II speaking at the Press Conference revealed how their marketplace has been left to rot over the years by successive governments.



The Chief further noted that they lack several social amenities and developmental projects in the town causing them to suffer, he bemoaned.



He also cited that the town roads leading to other towns are not inspiring at all thus the roads are in a deplorable state.



Barima Saasi Ayeboafo II bemoan over how they have been neglected by the Akufo-Addo government and says Akufo-Addo has really failed him and his people stating that they are really disappointed in him.



He however says if their problems are not solved, they will show this government in the 2024 general elections knows roads know vote.