We won’t take a pay cut for Akufo-Addo to rent an expensive private jet - Minority

General News of Tuesday, 29 March 2022

Source: gbcghanaonline.com

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) Members of Parliament (MPs) have hinted they will not take a pay cut as it is been suggested by a section of the public including some MPs.



Speaking on the “Scoop” a segment on GTV’s Breakfast Show Monday, March 28, 2022, in a reaction to the government’s austerity measures and the President’s 28th televised address to the nation address on update on the Coronavirus (COVID-19), the Member of Parliament (MP) for Ningo-Prampram Constituency in the Greater Accra region, Mr. Sam Nartey George explained that his side in Parliament will not take a pay-cut and give it to the Finance Minister to rent an expensive private jet for the President for his trips.



According to Mr. Sam Nartey George, the President and the Finance Ministers are not forthright and truthful about the supposed 30% cut on government expenditure and on that score they are not and will not take a pay cut to save the Ghanaian milling economy.



According to the Ningo-Prampram Lawmaker, if the President through his Minister of Finance really meant what was said, the Finance Minister should have come to Parliament to present to the legislators the approved budget line items that they would want to cut to address the economic situation.



”The Finance Minister didn’t do this and just went to the market to announce a 30% cut in government expenditure. What and what amounts to the 30%? Mr. Sam George enquired.



According to the Ningo-Prampram MP, the President allocated to his office Ghc2.5 billion in the 2021 budget, and in 2022, the office of increased that amount to three billion Ghana Cedis (Ghc3b).



“If there are any corners to cut, that should be from the 2022 allocation to the Office of the President and the excessive waste we are all witnessing,” he added.