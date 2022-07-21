We won't spare anyone who will try to disrupt Bawumia's flagbearership bid – NPP MP

General News of Thursday, 21 July 2022

Dr. Nana Ayew Afriye, Member of Parliament for Effiduase/Asokore Constituency, has sent out a warning that anybody who tries to make things difficult for the Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, to succeed President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo won't be spared.



According to him, Dr Bawumia is loved in the Ashanti region, therefore, he will lead a charge on people who will try to make things unduly difficult for the Vice President's emergence as NPP flag bearer.



Speaking on Wontumi TV on Wednesday, July 20, Dr Nana Ayew Afriye noted that, some rift between the people of the Ashanti region and the MPs is gradually creating disaffection for the Vice President, who hitherto is loved by the people in the Ashanti region.



"I believe we need to break the eight with Dr Bawumia, and I will stand by Dr Bawumia on any day but if you make things difficult for Dr Bawumia, we are not going to keep quiet and spare you.



"The current happenings in the party will create problems for Dr Bawumia if we don't speak about it, because the Vice President is loved by the Ashantis. The Ashantis want the Vice President as the flagbearer of NPP but what is happening is creating some hatred for him and we won't allow it to spoil his chances," Dr Nana Ayew Afriye explained.



The MP had earlier served a warning that he will speak against all the happenings creating some disaffection between the MPs and the people of Kumasi.



"When I start going hard on the government, nobody should talk to me."



Osei Kyei Mensah-Bonsu, MP, Suame, was attacked by some angry residents within his constituency over the poor nature of the roads on Monday, July 18.



The MP, who was in his constituency was accosted by the angry residents with some throwing various items in his direction and hooting at him.



It took the timely intervention of the Police to calm tension and shield the MP from harm.



The residents had organised a demonstration and called on authorities to ensure work resumes on the stretch.



After escaping the attack, Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu addressed the media, and assured stakeholders that efforts were being put in place to complete work on the road as early as possible.



He also said he understood the anger of his constituents.



“If they are really angry that it has been a while since the scraping of the surface and the dust is killing them, certainly when they see any government official, they will vent their spleen on the person. So I am not worried,” Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu said.













