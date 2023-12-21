We won’t promise things we can’t deliver - Fiifi Kwetey on NDC strategy for election 2024

Politics of Thursday, 21 December 2023

Source: mynewsgh.com

General Secretary for the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Fiifi Kwetey, says the NDC will not follow the New Patriotic Party’s deceptive way of capturing power in 2016.



He says the New Patriotic Party (NPP), while in opposition, devised strategies to lie to Ghanaians with sweet promises, and that won them power.



However, after they were given power, they failed to deliver their promises to the people and subjected them to pain and suffering.



He says the NDC will not lie about what they can’t do.



“Trying too hard to deceive people. Deception is at the bottom of every problem they face. For example, they came into office deceiving people that you know what we are capable of coming into office and reducing taxation and at the same time growing the economy. Like they said there is enough money in the country. Dr Bawumia claimed that they were changing the country from importation to production.



Today, you see that the whole thing was a lie. Their way of getting power was simply to deceive. We are going to make sure we don’t go through that kind of deception. We don’t go lying to the country about things that cannot easily be done. We are not just going to throw about promises like they did. Promising the heaven believing that once you can promise the moon the people of Ghana will give you power,” he said on TV3.